Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak — the iPhone 12 could be in trouble

Samsung is predicted to unveil the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra at the start of next year (as early as January). With the reveal just months away, it's no wonder so many leaks have surfaced in the past few days.

Put the leaked specs and features together and you can get a pretty good picture of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra before they are officially revealed to the world. This is especially true now that some of the main pieces of this puzzle have been revealed.

Most recently, leaker @not_koh says the screen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be practically identical to the one on the Note 20 Ultra only with better color accuracy and Dolby Vision support. This is the same screen that will supposedly support the S Pen and could operate at a 144Hz refresh rate (although this spec hasn't been confirmed). If that is the case, we hope Samsung uses an LTPO display, which can dynamically change refresh rates on the fly to conserve battery.

Leakers Ishan Agarwal and 91mobiles say the Galaxy S21 Ultra will flaunt a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, which would actually be 0.1 inches smaller than the panel on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It's possible Samsung wants more differentiation between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models, so we could see the display downsized despite the current "bigger is better" trend.

Another noteworthy (pun intended) spec is the 5,000-mAh battery some leakers are reporting in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This would be the same size as the cell in the S20 Ultra, which lasted for 9 hours and 13 minutes on our test with 120Hz active or 12 hours and 13 minutes with it turned off.

The camera tech is also eye-opening with a primary 108-megapixel ISOCELL lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with another 10MP periscope telephoto lens for 5x optical zoom. On the front will supposedly be a 40MP front-facing camera for supersharp selfies. The phone will allegedly run Android 11 with One UI 3.0 out of the box.

As for design, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will likely look very similar to its predecessor, flaunting the hole-punch camera cutout but with a rear camera module that is curved into the frame. Moreover, the S21 Ultra will run on a Snapdragon 875 chip and support 5G networks.