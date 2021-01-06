Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order deals leak suggests Galaxy Buds Pro freebie

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21, its next-gen flagship phone, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on Jan. 14. Naturally, Galaxy S21 pre-order incentives for early adopters are also on the horizon. Generally, Galaxy phone deals are a mystery until they go live, however, a new leak outs potential pre-order goodies.

As PhoneArena reports, Indian gadget site 91Mobiles spilled the beans on Galaxy S21 pre-order deals. Unsurprisingly, among the freebies are Sammy's upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Pre-order Reservation: $50 credit @Samsung

Reserve your pre-order slot for the Galaxy S21 and receive an additional $50 credit towards Galaxy phone accessories. Plus, you'll get an extra $10 to spend in the Samsung App Android shop.View Deal

These new true wireless earbuds will follow the Galaxy Buds Live and are expected to appear at Galaxy Unpacked 2021 next week.

As we previously reported, regulatory paperwork for the Galaxy Buds Pro appeared in an FCC filing in December. Whispers and leaks gave us hints about the Galaxy Buds Pro's design, specs, availability and pricing.

The Galaxy Buds Pro will supposedly look like the lovechild of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. The Galaxy Buds Pro's specs sheet purportedly boasts active noise-cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, IP68 water-resistance, touch controls, USB-C fast charging and wireless charging. Priced at $229, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to arrive in three colors — black, silver and violet.

If you want to be among the first to snag Samsung's next Galaxy phone, sign up here at Samsung to reserve your Galaxy S21 pre-order slot. If you reserve now, you can get an additional $50 credit towards Galaxy phone accessories plus an extra $10 to spend in the Samsung App Android shop.