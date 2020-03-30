Samsung Galaxy Chromebook to launch April 6: Where to buy

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has an official launch date and it's coming fast. The laptop will be hitting stores on April 6, starting at $999. Where can you buy it? The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available at Samsung and Best Buy when it's released.

We were incredibly impressed with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020, as it is the first Chromebook with a 4K AMOLED display. When Laptop Mag editor Phillip Tracy saw the panel displaying a high-res wildlife video, he said he "could see the smallest details from across the room, like scales on a lizard or a bee hiding in the seeds of a sunflower."

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook doesn't just have a pretty face, it also has some meaty specs under the hood. It comes with an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD. Considering that you'll be running ChromeOS, these specs are more than likely going to destroy anything you put in front of it. Of course, the $999 starting model with include the 8GB of RAM and a256GB SSD.

Even with all of that power, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the thinnest Chromebook ever, at just 0.4 inches thick. To top it off, it has a lightweight (2.3 pounds) chassis with a tantalizing Fiesta Red finish.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Chrome sports only two USB-C ports, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot, so you'll probably want to pick up a USB Type-C hub while you're shopping.

When we tested the keyboard, we found that it was nothing special, but it also wasn't bad, especially considering how thin the laptop is.

As far as the battery life goes, Samsung never detailed how many hours that the Galaxy Chromebook could get, but it does have a 49Wh battery. For context, the biggest battery you can put in a laptop that's TCA-approved is a 99.9Wh battery.

This is the first Chromebook that we've seen that could compete with an everyday Windows 10 laptop in all categories, not just performance. We're excited to get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook through our lab for testing, so stay tuned for our review.