Samsung Galaxy Book Pro hits an all-time low price of $949 in epic laptop deal

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro flagship laptop flaunts an ultra-thin, lightweight design and an immersive AMOLED display. And now, just days away from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Book Pro is cheaper than ever.

Currently, you can get the Galaxy Book Pro with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $949 from Amazon. Usually, this laptop sells for $1,099, so that's a $150 discount. It's the Galaxy Book Pro's lowest price ever and one of the best Samsung Galaxy deals out there.

Amazon also offers the Galaxy Book Pro with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,149 ($150 off). Even better, this configuration includes a $100 Amazon credit via coupon, "BECUAHXFKO4L" at checkout (valid through September 6th).

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best 15-inch laptops money can buy. It's also a solid MacBook or Dell XPS alternative. The laptop featured in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed the S Pen equipped Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice awards. Like its sibling, the Galaxy Book Pro boasts class-leading portability, a vivid 15.6-inch AMOLED panel and excellent battery life.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 review unit we tested had a Core i7-1165G7 CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. It showed no sign of slowing down when we launched 25 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously while streaming videos and touching up photos. We expect the laptop in the deal to be on par, delivering seamless multitasking performance.

With a weight of 2.3 pounds and 14 x 9 x 0.46 inches in dimensions, the Galaxy Book Pro is considerably slimmer than the HP Spectre x360 15 (14.2 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches, 4.2 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.4 x 9.6 x 0.5 inches, 3.4 pounds).

Port-wise, the Galaxy Book Pro affords you a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, and a USB 3.2 port. There's also a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.

If you're on the hunt for a powerful ultrabook for school, work and everything else, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Book Pro.