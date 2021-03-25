Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus laptop crashes to under $300

The Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus is one of the best budget laptops around. If you're looking for a laptop under $300, you might find interest in this deal.

Currently, you can get the already modestly priced Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus for just $299.99 at Amazon. Normally, it costs $350 so that's $60 in savings and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this Chromebook. Walmart offers this same deal.

Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus sale

Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus: was $350 now $300 @ Amazon

At $50 off, the modestly priced Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus is even more affordable. It has a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. View Deal

Samsung's Chromebook 4 Plus is a great laptop for students and anyone else who wants a basic laptop. It has a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. These specs may not rock your world, but it's all you need for creating documents, checking emails, internet browsing, and streaming movies.

Although we didn't test this particular model, in our Samsung Chromebook 4 review, we liked its thin, lightweight design, good keyboard, and decent performance. We were also impressed by its long battery life of 10 hours and 36 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. Samsung rates the Chromebook 4 Plus's battery life at 10 hours and 30 minutes which is on par with the Chromebook 4. That's longer than the Chromebook average of 9 hours and 36 minutes.

In terms of design, the Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus sports an aluminum lid, and plastic base with a spill-resistant island-style keyboard with a touchpad. With its curved edges and a gray-platinum hue, the Chromebook 4 Plus gives off MacBook vibes. Port-wise, the Chromebook 4 Plus is outfitted with a USB-C port, USB 3.0 port, MicroSD card reader, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

At 3.1 pounds 14.2 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches thick, the Chromebook 4 Plus is fairly light for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than competitors like the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7), Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches) and Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP315-1H (4.6 pounds, 15.2 x 10.3 x 0.8 inches).

In a nutshell, the Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus is a wise choice if you're looking for an affordable, long-lasting laptop for basic multitasking.