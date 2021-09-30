Samsung Chromebook 4 falls to record low deal price of $127

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the budget laptops money can buy. And now, this already modestly priced Chromebook is cheaper than ever.

Right now, you can buy the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $127 from Walmart. That's $172 off its normal price of $299 and the lowest price we've ever seen it fall to. In fact, this is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Samsung Chromebook deal

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $127 @ Walmart

At $172 off, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is now cheaper than ever. It's a great option if you want a secondary PC or a kid's first laptop and don't want to spend a fortune. This laptop packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768-pixel) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. View Deal

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best budget laptops money can buy. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

In our Samsung Chromebook 4 review, we were impressed by its long battery life and performance. We also found that it's thinner and lighter than its competitors and has a pretty good keyboard.

During real-world testing, the Intel Celeron 3000N processor and 4GB of RAM delivered decent power for multitasking. On our Laptop Mag battery test (web-surfing at 150 nits), the Chromebook 4 lasted 10 hours and 36 minutes. That's an hour longer than the Chromebook average of (9:36) and over 30 minutes longer than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (9:51).

When it comes to design, the Samsung Chromebook 4's curved edges and a silver hue is MacBook-ish. It has a plastic build and aluminum top that feels nicer than you'd expect. Connectivity-wise, the Chromebook 4 has a USB-C port, a USB 3.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also a built-in microSD slot for storage expansion and transferring files.

At 2.6 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is slightly heavier than the Samsung Chromebook 3 (2.5 pounds, 0.7 inches) and a bit lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.8 pounds, 11.4 x 8.5 x 0.8 inches). It's thinner and lighter than the Dell Chromebook 3189 (3.2 pounds, 0.8 inches) is heavier and a little thicker.