Rode's Video Micro II delivers portability and price at $79 — time to start filming!

Rode just launched the VideoMicro II, an ultra-compact and lightweight on-camera shotgun microphone for content creators seeking to record high-quality audio with a camera or mobile device.

We reviewed the Rode VideoMic Go II, (opens in new tab) and it earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and won our coveted Editor's Choice award. We're expecting the same level of quality and performance from the VideoMicro II.

The VideoMicro II features Rode’s innovative annular line tube technology, which delivers highly transparent and directional sound ideal for content creators and filmmakers.

Rode VideoMicro II specs Polar Pattern: Supercardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz Output Impedance: ~2.6kΩ Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 79 dB Dynamic Range: 95 dB Sensitivity: -30dBV (31.62 mV @ 94 dB Output Connection: 3.5mm TRS

In its press release, Rode states the VideoMicro II "is incredibly simple to use with no batteries and no complicated controls. The innovative HELIX isolation mount system and included windshields will ensure all your recordings are crystal-clear."

We just received our review unit and will be putting the VideoMicro II to the test and bringing you our findings soon. The Rode VideoMicro II is available at Rode (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab) for just $79.