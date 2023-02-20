Rode releases the 5th generation NT1 32-bit studio condenser mic with dual connectivity.

This evening Rode announced the launch of the NT1 5th Generation. This professional-level studio condenser microphone fuses the classic audio of its legendary studio mic, the NT1, with new, cutting-edge technology and dual connectivity. With over six million units sold, The NT1 might be the world's most popular studio microphone, with over six million sold worldwide.

First released more than 30 years ago, the microphone has undergone multiple transformations, including the legendary NT1-A and innovative fourth-generation NT1, both used by many content creators today.

The NT1 5th Generation is significant as it offers excellent build quality and performance while introducing Rode's new Dual Connect output offering both XLR and USB connectivity, a world-first "unclippable" 32-bit float digital output, and advanced digital signal processing.

We just received a review unit and are excited to see if it joins our best microphone list.

(Image credit: Future)

KEY FEATURES OF THE NT1 5TH GENERATION · HF6 large-diaphragm (1-inch) gold-sputtered capsule, precision engineered to sub-micron tolerances · Smooth frequency response, high sensitivity, and high SPL handling for incredible performance in a wide range of studio applications · Exceptionality low noise (4dBA) – the world’s quietest studio condenser microphone · Patent-pending Dual Connect output with both XLR and USB-C connectivity for use with audio interfaces, mixers, and consoles or direct plug-and-play recording with a computer · World-first 32-bit float digital output · Ultra-high-resolution (up to 192kHz) analog-to-digital conversion · On-board DSP for advanced APHEX® audio processing, including a compressor, noise gate, two-step high-pass filter, and legendary Aural Exciter™ and Big Bottom™ effects · Studio-grade shock mount and pop filter, XLR and USB cables included · Available in black or silver with a rugged aluminum body and high-grade finishes – highly resistant to scuffs and scratches

(Image credit: Future)

Availability and price

The 5th Gen NT1 becomes available for order tonight in the United States on the Rode website and Amazon (opens in new tab). The NT1 with dual connectivity pro studio audio will run you $259. The NT1 has not only 30 years of successful deployment but now reaches into the digital realm by connecting via XLR and USB.

Since you can connect the mic via USB, you can download Rode's Connect and Rode Central apps for free to fine-tune the mic's performance and access its powerful internal DSP.

For those seeking to go next level with their podcast, streaming, or even working on cutting a demo in your home studio, the NT1 is probably going to be one of the best options available to you thanks to its ultra-low-noise, high-gain, and warm audio recording,

We will have a full review for you in the upcoming weeks.