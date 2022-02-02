Realme 9 Pro revealed — prepare for first-ever 'Chameleon' smartphone

The Realme 9 Pro has been unveiled, sporting a unique Light Shift Design that allows the new flagship smartphone to change colours under different light.



Tagged as Europe's first "Chameleon" smartphone, Realme's all-new flagship smartphone stands out thanks to the back cover being able to change from blue to red in five seconds under sunlight or ultraviolet light, the company claims. Not a fan of red? The phone will fade back to blue when out of direct sunlight.

According to Realme, the chameleon effect took more than 200 attempts to get right, figuring out how to alter the molecular structure of the back cover to make the material change colours and fade back again quickly. Needless to say, the company figured it out, and now the back cover is able to change colours when exposed to ultraviolet rays.

(Image credit: realme)

The Realme 9 Pro will be available in Sunrise Blue, which shifts from blue to red in different light settings. Despite being equipped with a colour-changing layer, the phone is 7.99 millimeters thin and weighs a light 182 grams (0.4 pounds). Realme claims it's the "slimmest among all Realme number series products."



The Realme 9 Pro series will be released in Europe in the near future, and while we have yet to see the smartphone's official specs, expect an announcement in the coming days. We can't wait to get our hands on it, but in the meantime, check out the best smartphones on the market right now.