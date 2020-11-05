Razer Book 13 unveiled: Price, release date and specs

Gaming laptop maker Razer announced today the Razer Book 13, a new productivity notebook that could put up a fight against the XPS 13. This is Razer's first attempt at entering the mainstream laptop market.

Following in the footsteps of its gaming-specific siblings, the new 11th Gen Intel-charged Razer Book 13 is chic, slim and powerful. Boasting slim display bezels, plenty of ports, and battery life rated at 14 hours, the Book 13 aspires to be one of the best ultraportables.

“Today we are excited to announce Razer is breaking into the productivity space the same way we broke into laptop gaming: With a bang,” said Brad Wildes, the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’ Systems business unit.

The base model Razer Blade 13 packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200-pixel) non-touch matte display, a 2.4-GHZ Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. An Intel Iris Xe GPU does all the heavy lifting for graphics. At 2.9 pounds, and 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches, the Razer Book 13 is on par with the weight and size of the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.6 x 0.6-inches) and MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

For those who want a touchscreen laptop, the mid-tier Razer Book 13 fits the bill. It packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) touchscreen matte display, a 2.8-GHZ Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Meanwhile, the fully-loaded Razer Book 13 has the same CPU and RAM as the mid-tier model. The only difference is that it has a 13.4-inch (3840 x 2400) display and a 512GB SSD.

When it comes to connectivity, Razer outfitted each Book 13 laptop with two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C), a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic jack. For storing or transferring files between devices, there's a microSD card slot on board.

Although Razer didn't give a specific release date for its new contender, it will be available sometime in November. You can pre-order the Razer 13 directly from Razer here. Pricing for the Razer Book 13 is set at $1,199 for the entry model, $1,599 for the mid-tier model, and $1,999.99 for the fully-loaded version.