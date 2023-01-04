Raider GE78HX is MSI's most vibrant gaming laptop at CES 2023

MSI showcased its collection of laptops at CES 2023, with one of the highlights being the gorgeously vibrant Raider GE78HX and GE68HX. It's no shock that these laptops are being associated with the phrase "light 'em up," as its lightbar is an addition that I never knew I wanted until I saw it displayed in its blinding glory.

And its per-key RGB means you can go as wild as you want, with the preview images showing the keyboard lit up by blues, purples, reds, and pinks to make a beautiful symphony of light. If you couldn't tell, I'm an absolute sucker for how diverse the colors are on this beast.

Both the Raider GE78HX and Raider GE68HX boast up to a 13th generation Intel Core i9/i7 HX. They have a maximum of 64GB of RAM, with two slots that go up to DDR5-5600. It also has two M.2 SSD slots and can be configured with up to 2TB of storage. Otherwise, the laptops differ significantly in specs.

The Raider GE78HX can be equipped with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090. It has two display options, both of which are 17-inch at 16:10 ratio, one offering QHD+ at 240Hz while the other is FHD+ at 165Hz. The laptop's dimensions are still to be determined, but right now it's looking to be around 15 x 11.7 x 0.9-1.13 inches and weigh around 6.8 pounds.

The Raider GE68HX's GPUs are brought down a notch to the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 or 4070. It has three display options, all of which are 16-inch at 16:10 ratio. There's the UHD+ at 120Hz, QHD+ at 240Hz, or FHD+ at 165Hz. The laptop's dimensions are also still up in the air, but right now it's estimated to be at 14.1 x 11.2 x 0.87-1.1 inches and weighing approximately 6 pounds.

(Image credit: Future)

Both laptops have the same port selection, which includes two USB Type-C 3.2, two USB Type-A 3.2, an HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz/4K@120Hz), an RJ45 port, an audio jack, full size SD card slot and Thunderbolt 4.