Quick! Lenovo Yoga C740 dips to $549 in shocking Black Friday sale

The Lenovo C740 just dipped to its lowest price ever in a Best Buy Black Friday deal. Hurry and grab this spectacular 2-in-1 laptop at a low cost!

Right now, Best Buy has the Lenovo Yoga C740 on sale for $549.99. This laptop normally goes for $800, which means it's $250 off its normal cost. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this multipurpose machine. It's also one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.

Lenovo Yoga C740 14: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday deal knocks $250 off the Lenovo Yoga C740. It packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Among 2-in-1 laptops, Lenovo's Yoga C740 is the cream of the crop.

The Yoga C740 in this deal boasts a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Its 360-degree flip-and-fold design can go from PC to tablet, tent or stand mode in a mere second. For added security, it has a fingerprint scanner that works with Windows Hello so you can lock and unlock the laptop with the tip of your finger. Lenovo engineers also added a physical webcam shutter button to protect you from unauthorized viewing.

As detailed in our Lenovo Yoga C740 review, we were dazzled by its slim, versatile design and battery life, which lasted 10 hours and 18 minutes in our test. We also enjoyed its built-in security features and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall performance.

With dimensions measuring 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches and 3.1 pounds, the Yoga C740 is slightly heavier and larger than the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1.14 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). Sporting a sleek and attractive design, the Yoga C740 has a smooth, sandblasted aluminum chassis.

In real-world tests, the Yoga C740 hardware took just about everything we threw at it. It's wonderful for YouTube streaming, document creating and editing, as well as various other creative tasks. We even edited some short videos and it was able to render those smoothly within a reasonable time frame.

Connectivity-wise, the Yoga C740 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 port and two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports.

