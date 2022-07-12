Prime Day gaming deal: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro hits a low $139

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset with mic is one of the best of its kind. If you're in need of a headset for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or Xbox, this deal is for you.

As part of the sale, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (opens in new tab) is now just $139. It normally retails for $179, so that's $40 in savings and its one of the biggest discounts to date. This is the BlackShark V2 Pro lowest price ever and one of the best Prime Day gaming deals of the day.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Gaming Headset: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset with Mic for PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch and Xbox (via 3.5mm jack). It features comfy memory foam ear cushions, 50mm drivers, high quality detachable mic, and THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound. Great for esports gaming and listening to music, the BlackShark V2 Pro provides great sound and crystal clear chat.

As an alternative, you can get the BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset for $64 (opens in new tab) ($35 off).

Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset boasts 50mm drivers for enhanced vocal quality and a high quality detachable mic. Meanwhile, THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound makes you feel like you're in the game.

As per our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review, it packs crisp, loud audio into a sleek, comfortable design. Integrated into its design is a convenient volume knob for easy adjustments. Although we thought its signal range could be higher, we gave the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During real-world tests, the BlackShark V2 delivered great gameplay audio, even at high volumes. While playing World of Warcraft, our reviewer was taken aback by the clarity and atmospheric sound. For music playback, the artists' vocals were at the front of every track without sacrificing background instruments.

If you're on the hunt for a headset for gaming and listening to music, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a solid buy. Especially at this stellar price.

Prime Day 2022 starts July 12 at 3 a.m. ET

