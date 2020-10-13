Prime Day Deal: Samsung Chromebook 4 now $199

Looking for a break from Windows 10? This Prime Day, there are lots of excellent Chromebook deals to keep your eyes peeled for. And the Samsung Chromebook 4 makes that list, thanks to long battery life and decent overall performance. Oh, and let's not forget the price.

At the moment, you can pick up the Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale for $199. That's $50 off the normal price, down from $249.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

If you've been thinking about getting a Chromebook, Amazon has lots of them on sale for Prime Day. This one comes with an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage (via eMMC slot). For just $199, there's a lot to like. View Deal

The Samsung Chromebook 4 features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage (via eMMC slot). When we reviewed this Chromebook last year, we praised its long battery life, capable hardware, and comfortable keyboard.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 looks exactly like you'd expect from its low price. With curved edges and a silver hue, its reminiscent of many MacBook copycats we've seen over the years. Still, its aluminum top feels a little nicer than expected, plastic body aside.

At 2.6 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a hair heavier than the Samsung Chromebook 3 (2.5 pounds, 0.7 inches) and a bit lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.8 pounds, 11.4 x 8.5 x 0.8 inches). The Dell Chromebook 3189 (3.2 pounds, 0.8 inches) is heavier and a little thicker.

For a budget laptop, the Samsung Chromebook 4's longevity, keyboard and performance make it a decent option. If you want a Chromebook just for Google Docs and basic web browsing, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is worth a look.