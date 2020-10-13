Prime Day Deal: HP 14b-ca0010nr Chromebook X360 now 34% off

Chromebooks have come a long was since their inception, and the HP 14b-ca0010nr Chromebook X360 is perfect for multimedia multitaskers. This 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop is on sale for Prime Day, and it might just be the perfect tool for your home office.

This week, Amazon has dropped the price of this beautiful Chromebook down to $249. That's a savings of 34%, which ain't too shabby.

HP 14b-ca0010nr Chromebook X360: 35% off now $249 @ Amazon

Add this to a long list of Prime Day laptop deals, Chromebook-style. Now 34% off, you get a brilliant 14-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. The 360-degree geared hinge adds to an already versatile machine. View Deal

Here's the deal: a 14-inch (1366 x 768) touchscreen display, 2.6-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard memory (via the eMMC slot). The specs are modest, sure, but with this laptop, you'll be doing most of your work in the cloud anyway. And that's exactly what a good Chromebook is good for.

Thanks to the unique 360-degree geared hinge, it's easy to switch between viewing modes when you want to type out documents or simply lounge around watching YouTube. And with 12+ hours of battery life in each charge, you shouldn't find yourself running out of juice very often. In short, it's a slick 2-in-1 machine that'll give you your money's worth.