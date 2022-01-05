Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bundles include free Nintendo Switch Online membership

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are among the best Nintendo Switch games for kids and adults. If you're a Pokemon fan or Switch console owner on the hunt for a new adventure, listen up.

Currently, Antonline offers Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for $59and is tossing in a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership code (valued at $35) for free. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch game deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Antonline also offers the same deal with Pokémon Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch.

This bundle includes a Pokemon Brilliant Diamond game for Nintendo Switch and a 12-month family membership of Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $35) code.

Released in November 2021, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl bring the 2006 Nintendo DS games to the Nintendo Switch platform. Relive the nostalgia with the original story, complete with in-your-face Pokemon battle scenes.

Collect Pokemon, take on the toughest gym leaders and have your Pokemon duke it out in single and double battles. Experience the phenomenon of the best role playing action-adventure games for the Nintendo Switch.

The free 12-month Nintendo Switch family membership takes gameplay to a whole new level. You get access to online gameplay, exclusive games, and over 100 classic NES and Super NES retro titles. Other Switch Online membership perks include automatic save data and the dedicated Switch online app.

There's no telling how long Antonline's deals will last, so don't hesitate.