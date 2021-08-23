PlayStation Store sale: Buy cheap PS4 and PS5 games under $20

The PlayStation Store sale continues to offer massive savings on PS4 and PS5 games. Now is the time to stockpile your library with games under $20 and up to 75% off indie games.

For a limited time, you can get Doom Eternal for just $14.99. It normally retails for $60, so you're saving $45. As far as cheap gaming deals go, this is one of the best we've seen. This deal ends on September 2.

PlayStation Store deals

Doom Eternal for PS5|PS4: was $60 now $15 @ PlayStation Store

Now $45 off, Doom Eternal is a fantastic sequel. In our Doom Eternal review, we loved its fantastic presentation, excellent gameplay and awesome bosses. Doom Eternal has everything that first-person shooter game fans could ever want including an upgraded single-player campaign. This deal ends on September 2.

View Deal

Doom Eternal is an excellent sequel to the popular AAA Doom game. It also features a fantastic single-player campaign that far exceeds its predecessor.

In our Doom Eternal review, we loved its fantastic presentation and excellent gameplay. We were also impressed by its awesome bosses, so much so that we gave Doom Eternal a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During gameplay, our reviewer was taken aback by its surprisingly striking hellscape. Gorgeous battle arenas set the scene for displaying feats of strength against challenging, yet memorable bosses.

If you'd rather immerse yourself in an action-adventure game, the PlayStation Store also offers Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for just $7.49 ($23 off). It tells the tale of a young woman and her little brother as they struggle to survive a harsh, cruel world.

These are just a couple of examples of cheap gaming deals you can get. Check out our favorite picks below.

PlayStation Store game deals

A Plague Tale: Innocence for PS5|PS4: was $40 now $12 @ PlayStation Store

For a limited time, save $28 on the critically acclaimed game, A Plague Tale: Innocence. In this action-adventure game, you follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo as they struggle to survive against obstacles. This deal ends on September 2.View Deal

CarX Drift Racing Online for PS4: was $30 now $12 @ PlayStation Store

Now $18 off, CarX Drift Racing Online for PS4 is the ultimate drifting simulator. During gameplay, you can make smoke while drifting and paint donuts burning tires. Drive on 50+ racing cars over asphalt, grass or sand. Pimp your ride with over 100 complete body kits or customize your body from 1000+ parts. When you become a drifting master, compete with up to 16 players online. PS Plus members can download this game for just $9. This deal ends on September 2.

View Deal