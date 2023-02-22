PlayStation State of Play February: How to watch

PlayStation is holding its February State of Play this Thursday, promising us 45-minutes of footage showcasing a slew of updates and new games. The show is set to cap off with 15-minutes of gameplay and updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but before that, we're expecting to see at least 16 titles in total.

Other things we're expecting are five PlayStation VR2 games set to launch this year, alongside some "hot" indie and third-party reveals. We also know that Destiny 2: Lightfall's launch trailer will appear at the show.

Beyond this, we don't have much but speculation as we're hoping to see some big titles that haven't been shown in a while. Pragmata, for example, was last revealed in 2020 during a PlayStation event. Beyond its delay to 2023, we're not aware of its development progress just yet.

State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals☑️ An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguehttps://t.co/kMPyPpMhSk pic.twitter.com/mu8RX0ZJFkFebruary 21, 2023 See more

Other games we'd like to see include Little Devil Inside, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and ExoPrimal. It would also be exciting if a new Astro Bot game for VR was revealed, although that might be unlikely as the announcement tweet specifically states that the games are from "partners."

PlayStation State of Play: How to watch

PlayStation's February State of Play goes live on February 23 at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST / 9pm and can be watched on Twitch or YouTube. The presentation will go for about 45-minutes and will feature 16 games, with a few confirmations including Destiny 2: Lightfall and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

We're especially looking forward to the five PSVR 2 titles set to launch this year, as the console definitely needs a larger line-up of games to entice us throughout the rest of 2023.