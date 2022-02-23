Panasonic Lumix GH6 is here — impresses with new 25MP sensor and 10-bit 4K at up to 120 fps

Panasonic announced the GH6 last year, and we have been excitedly awaiting its arrival since. The Lumix line of cameras has been well-received thanks to the excellent photo-image quality and its video recording performance. Panasonic originally stated that the upcoming GH6 would shoot up to 10-bit 4:2:0 4K at 120fps, 10-bit 4:2:2 4K at 60fps, and 10-bit 5.7K at 60fps.

Featuring a new 25.2MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, with a high-speed readout, 5-axis IBIS, and the ability to shoot stills at a snappy 14 fps thanks to its new Venus Engine image processor. There is also a built-in fan to keep the unit cool and allow for unlimited recording time. The Panasonic GH6 is available for $2,199 for the body only or you can order it with the 12-60mm kit lens for $2,797.99 (a $400 savings on that lens).

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The Lumix GH6 features a 3-inch flip-out touchscreen, with Panasonic's depth from defocus, autofocus that AI-powered face, eye, and animal recognition. A few early pre-production reviews have mentioned less than spectacular autofocus performance in low-light situations when shooting stills but mostly when shooting video. This was a common complaint regarding the GH5, so it will certainly be one that we pay close attention to on the final production hardware and firmware.

Panasonic's GH line is renowned for its video prowess while still offering solid photo performance. The challenge for the GH6 is the rise of more affordable full-frame options like the Canon EOS R6 or Sony A7 IV along with stronger budget challengers like the Sony ZV-E10.

You can watch the full announcement below for all of the details, some sample photos and video along with an extensive Q&A session fielding some of the burning questions from the live stream audience.

We're excited about the new GH6 and can't wait to get our hands on one. Shooting 120 fps in 4K is an enticing prospect. Knowing that Panasonic put the highest-resolution sensor ever in a micro four-thirds camera, we want to see how it stacks up against the venerable GH5.

We look forward to pushing the Lumix GH6 to its limits and seeing what kind of images and videos we are able to create with the pinnacle of Micro Four Thirds camera tech.

Via: Canon Rumors