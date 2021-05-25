Panasonic drops new Lumix GH5M2 & GH6 with firmware updates

Panasonic just announced the arrival of the Lumix GH5M2 and the development of the GH6, which is on the horizon, deep into its development, and will be arriving by the end of 2021. Since launch, the current GH5 has been a favorite of content creators. In a recent briefing, the company reiterated it's dedication to producing the best Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras that are not only affordable, but give creators the ability to make great content. The GH5M2 also shares its form with the GH5, so most peripherals and cages will seamlessly work with the new camera.

The GH5M2 will feature a 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor with Anti-Reflective coating technology that aims for clearer image captures and maxed-out lens performance. The image sensor is an updated version of the one currently in the GH5, but now Panasonic has adopted the Venus engine for improved speed and performance.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The new GH5M2 will cost $1,699.99 (body only) with the GH5M@ with H-ES12060 lens kit retailing for $2,299.99. The Lumix GH5M2 will feature 4k 60P 10-bit video recording and a game-changing wireless live streaming capability right from the camera.

That's right; the new Lumix GH5M2 is capable of wirelessly tethering through your cellphone or home network and streaming live video content, which is game-changing, to say the least. Imagine the ability to live stream with a super high-quality mirrorless camera from anywhere in the world you have Wi-Fi access or where your phone has a signal; the possibilities are endless. With the GH6M2 you can connect to your cellphone via Bluetooth and then use its signal to stream.

The GH5M2 will feature a new improved 2200mAH high-capacity battery. It will also have high-speed autofocus capable of eye, face, body, and animal detection allowing the user to follow and capture quality images in real-time; regardless of the subject, they will remain in focus. The GH5M2 comes with an improved 5-axis, 6.5 stops in-body image stabilization by adapting the algorithm used in the SH1.

The GH5M2 also comes with Dual SD card slots to capture all your photos and video content. The GH5M2 is made for video and comes with a host of impressive video capabilities and a wide range of recording formats and frame rates. Also, VLog is now free, which I'm sure is music to everyone's ears.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The unit also has a 3-inch free-angle LCD touch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 1,840K-dot of high resolution. The GH5M2 is weather sealed and composed of "a magnesium alloy full die-cast front / rear frame and is not only splash-resistant and dust-resistant but also freeze-resistant down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit." So don't let the weather ever be an excuse not to go out and shoot photos or video. There's so much more, but that can wait for when I fully review the Lumix GH5M2, which I hope is soon as I will be sitting here shaking in anticipation until it arrives on my doorstep.

Panasonic Lumix GH6 (in development)

Panasonic also announced the upcoming GH6 will be arriving by year's end and will further cement the companies legacy in the Micro Four Thirds realm. Panasonic stated, "The flagship of the LUMIX G Series and the latest model of the GH line, it is renowned for its stunning mobility and innovative video performance. Combining the high-speed sensor and Venus Engine image processor, the new GH6 realizes next-generation video expression. Providing 4:2:2 10-bit DCI 4K/60p recording capability 2, the LUMIX GH6 achieves unlimited video recording when the camera is used under the certified operating temperature 3. It also provides a 10-bit 4K 120p High Frame Rate (HFR) and Variable Frame Rate (VFR) for high resolution slow/quick motion video. Moreover, the GH6 records 10-bit 5.7K 60p video by taking full advantage of the newly developed Micro Four Thirds sensor. The GH6 enables photo/video hybrid-use for various purposes, including films, music videos, documentaries, and short clips for social media to meet the creators’ needs. The GH6 will retail for approximately $2500."

That price point alone is eye-catching, and with the release of the GH5M2 to whet our appetites, who knows what the GH6 will bring with it. We know that it will be sturdy, speedy, able to connect and Livestream wirelessly and record at 5.7K 60p and offer 10-bit 4k recording 120p high frame rates. Also, it may have been mentioned that, like the GH5M2, there will be no record limit.

We here at Laptop Mag can't wait to get our hands on these two exciting cameras from Panasonic and look forward to bringing you full reviews.

Today Panasonic said, "will release the firmware update programs for the LUMIX G Series mirrorless cameras to enhance the functions and usability. These updates, along with announcements of the forthcoming LUMIX GH5M2 and the development of the GH6, reinforce our commitment to further enhancing the G Series lineup and performance of conventional Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras and lenses. Firmware updates will continue to be released as LUMIX’s prominent value-added service."

The GH5S Firmware update 2.0 will improve autofocus performance, detecting faces 2x faster with improved recognition cycle speed and 5x faster human, animal recognition cycle speed. Raw video data output over HDMI added video functions such as Red Rec Frame indicator, replay vertical videos vertically, and an improved power save mode.

The G9 Firmware update 2.4 also improves autofocus performance, adds the same video performance enhancements as the GH5S update, and adds a frame maker function.

Panasonic has been very busy as the final firmware update discussed is the G100 Firmware Version 1.2, which adds improved overall functionality, allowing users to add or not add camera orientation information (Vertical Position Info Video) menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback. Also, the update allows the camera to recognize when it's been connected to a PC via the USB power supply.

That was a lot but so very exciting as Panasonic is dropping the gauntlet with exciting new capabilities and fantastic new features like being able to Livestream from just about anywhere.