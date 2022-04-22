OnePlus Nord N20 5G arrives next week — at under $300 will it be a new budget champ?

OnePlus Nord N20 5G budget smartphone arrives on April 28

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be available for purchase on T-Mobile on April 28 starting at just $282. The Nord N20 5G will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD 60Hz display, an in-display fingerprint reader, a Snapdragon 695 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and storage options starting at 128GB and topping out at 512GB. 

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will feature a sleeker, thinner design than its predecessor, a 64MP primary camera, a monochrome lens, and a macro lens. You will find the selfie camera hidden within a tiny hole-punch at the display's top left corner. The Nord N20 will come with the Oxygen OS operating system, which is one of the better Android 11 overlays around with a very intuitive and user-friendly experience. 

The new OnePlus Nord N20 5G will have a 4,500 mAh battery and 33W fast charging. That should provide users with all-day power under normal conditions, but we won't know for sure till we get our hands on one to review. OnePlus is partnering up with T-Mobile and Metro, which T-Mobile owns, and they will be the exclusive wireless partners for the Nord N20 5G in the U.S. with an unlocked version coming later this summer. 

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a more affordable offering from OnePlus so that you won't find things like an ultra-wide camera or telephoto lens. Also, because it's a budget phone, you will notice that the display is limited to 60Hz instead of the robust 120Hz display refresh rate on the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, a 5G capable smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera and a 6.43-inch AMOLED display is nothing to sneeze at.  OnePlus Nord N10 impressed us last year, so we're curious to see if OnePlus has struck budget gold again.

