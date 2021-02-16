OnePlus Nord N10 5G now just £249 with a free pair of Bullets Wireless Z earbuds

When it comes to flagship killers, OnePlus is one of the biggest names in town. Of course, it has been creeping towards that thousand-pound mark with its numbered lineage of phones, but the Nord brand seems to be a way of sticking to its roots.

And right now, the deal gets even better. For a limited time, you can pick up an unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G with a free pair of Bullets Wireless Z earbuds for just £249 !

OnePlus Nord N10 5G + Bullets Wireless Z earbuds: was £363.96 now £249 @ OnePlus

The £80 saving on the Nord N10 5G is already impressive in and of itself — a 5G-ready smartphone with a quad camera setup, beasty 4300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. But throw in a pair of free wireless earbuds and you have one of the best budget blower deals out there.View Deal

For a budget smartphone to be good, you need to find the right balance of specs that keep things feeling fast and responsive while cutting costs. OnePlus have done just that as you can read in our OnePlus Nord N10 5G review, starting with (yep, you guessed it) 5G support.

Under the hood, you will find a Snapdragon 690 processor with Adreno 619L CPU, which is a great pairing for maintaining speed on that 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a buttery smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

For multitasking, there’s 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. Plus, the inclusion of Warp Charge 30T is a great quality of life feature. As a OnePlus user, I can vouch for how much of a lifesaver being able to charge your battery to 80% in less than half an hour is!