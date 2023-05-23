Nvidia and Microsoft team up to bring generative AI to Windows

Today at the Microsoft Build developer conference, NVIDIA and Microsoft showcased a suite of advancements in Windows 11 PCs and workstations with NVIDIA RTX GPUs they say will meet the demands of generative AI .

As we know, over 400 Windows apps and games already employ AI technology, accelerated by dedicated processors on RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores. Today’s announcement discusses the launch of tools to develop AI on Windows PCs, and frameworks to optimize and deploy AI. The hope is to improve driver performance and efficiency improvements, which will empower developers to build the next generation of Windows apps with generative AI at their core.

“AI will be the single largest driver of innovation for Windows customers in the coming years,” said Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice president of Windows silicon and system integration at Microsoft. “By working with NVIDIA on hardware and software optimizations, we’re equipping developers with a transformative, high-performance, easy-to-deploy experience.”

There is a PC AI revolution happening

Thanks to all the power and performance Nvidia RTX GPUs deliver with up to 48GB of RAM on workstations, developers can now work on AI models in Windows rather than the older Linux first method. This allows for fine-tuning and optimization right within the Windows OS environment.

Top developers like Adobe, DxO, ON1, and Topaz have already begun using Nvidia's AI technology. Suraj Raghuraman, the head of AI engine development at Topaz Labs, stated, " Our extensive work with NVIDIA has led to improvements across our suite of photo-and video-editing applications. With RTX GPUs, AI performance has improved drastically, enhancing the experience for users on Windows PCs.”

Nvidia and Microsoft are making several resources available for developers to test drive top generative AI models on Windows PCs. An Olive-optimized version of the Dolly 2.0 large language model is available on Hugging Face. A PC-optimized version of the Nvidia NeMo large language model for conversational AI is also coming soon to Hugging Face.

Developers can also learn how to optimize their applications end-to-end to take full advantage of GPU acceleration via the NVIDIA AI for accelerating applications developer site.

Microsoft Build runs through Thursday, May 25. Tune in to learn more about shaping the future of work with AI.