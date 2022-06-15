Nothing phone (1) revealed early — official announcement to follow

After Nothing announced its "Return to Instinct" event to officially unveil the Nothing phone (1), CEO Carl Pei revealed the company's first phone early as "leaks are harder to contain nowadays."



In a post on Twitter, the OnePlus co-founder offered a first look at the mysterious phone (1), showing off a unique design reminiscent of the subtle light strips revealed at the Nothing event in March. It appears to have a transparent design, similar to the company's first product, the Nothing ear (1). "Many of you have been waiting for a long time," states Pei. "So here it is."

Leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time. So here it is. This is phone (1) design. More to come. Tune in on 12 July. https://t.co/aOqmhLylCIJune 15, 2022 See more

The Nothing phone (1) was previously gearing up to be officially revealed at the "Nothing (event): Return to Instinct" coming on July 12, but we're now getting a first look due to potential leaks spoiling the surprise. However, the event will offer a better look and more details about the upcoming phone.



So far, we know that the Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but likely the new mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, rather than the flagship 8 Gen 1. It will run Nothing OS, based on Android, with a strong commitment to four years of software updates and four years of security updates. It will feature a recycled aluminum mid-frame and it will include support for wireless charging.



From the design shown, it will also feature a dual-camera setup, light strips placed on the white back cover, and a logo of what appears to be a cartoonish bomb at the center of the back. You can get a better look at the device on Nothing's Instagram.

Morning, good looking. @Nothing phone (1) design has been revealed📱😍And we’re the UK exclusive network partner. How good is that? https://t.co/X0rcSjlItSJune 15, 2022 See more

In light of the reveal, network provider O2 announced that the Nothing phone (1) is the "UK exclusive network partner." So, if you're looking to pick it up when it's available in the UK, you know where to look.



Nothing made quite a few bold claims about its products offering effortless connectivity with third-party products, similar to what users of the Apple ecosystem enjoy, but without being locked in to just one company.



The Nothing phone (1) launch event will be live streamed in London on July 12, starting at 4pm BST / 11am ET and it will be hosted on nothing.tech (opens in new tab). Fans can RSVP (opens in new tab) for the event to make sure they don't miss the unveiling. We're excited to see more details emerge, but in the meantime, we finally have an idea of how the phone will look.