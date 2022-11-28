Nintendo Switch OLED is FINALLY discounted in last-minute Cyber Monday deal

FINALLY! The Nintendo Switch OLED (opens in new tab) is being discounted by over $30 in what is the most surprising Cyber Monday deal we've seen.

Available on eBay for $317 (opens in new tab) (or Amazon for $318 (opens in new tab), in case the eBay option sells out), this makes for a discount of over $30 — something that we never anticipated would happen.

You see, because throughout Black Friday and the past couple of days, the only good Switch deals have been bundles. But now, with just hours to go, we have our first actual saving.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349 $317 @ eBay

In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349 $318 @ Amazon

In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we loved its gorgeous OLED, extensive game library and powerful speakers. We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

By design, the display takes up nearly the entire front of the Switch. A glossy plastic bezel frames the 7-inch screen. The unit's power and volume buttons are integrated into the top on the panel alongside the game cartridge slot and a headphone jack.

Just like the standard Switch, Switch OLED model includes a dock to connect to your TV.

In terms of size, the Switch OLED is slightly larger than the standard switch. It measures 4 x 9.5 x 0.55 inches and weighs 14.9 ounces with Joy-Cons attached. The og Switch’s measures 4 x 9.4 x 0.55 inches at 14.1 ounces with Joy-Cons.

So one thing is clear — these deals aren't going to be around for long! Grab one before they sell out.