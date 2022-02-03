Trending

Nintendo Switch becomes fastest-selling home console to hit 100 million sales

By published

Switch outsells Wii and 'is still at middle of its lifecycle'

Nintendo Switch Console
(Image credit: Unsplash)

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed the Wii and Sony's PS4 as the fastest home console to reach 100 million sales, and expects further growth as the Switch is still in the "middle of its lifecycle."

As detailed in Nintendo's financial report, the Nintendo Switch hit 103.54 million units sold at the end of December. It is now the third best-selling console from the company, behind the Game Boy and Nintendo DS. However, this does make the console Nintendo's best-selling console that can be used on a TV. 

As outlined by Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki, the Switch outpaced the Wii and PS4 when hitting the triple digits during its fifth year since launch. As noted by analyst Daniel Ahmad, Sony's PS4 held this crown back in 2019, and now the Switch has swiped it. 

See more

Interestingly, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa states the Switch is still in the middle of its lifecycle, and expects another 23 million units sold before the end of the financial year ending in March. This indicates we may not see a brand-new Nintendo console for a considerable number of years. However, it may leave room for the heavily rumored Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K capabilities.

According to the financial report, the latest quarter sold nearly 19 million Switch consoles, with the standard Switch reaching 11.79 million, the Switch Lite hitting 3.99 million, and the recent OLED model selling 2.17 million units.

There are a number of highly anticipated titles coming to the Switch in 2022, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and more. Plus, Metroid Prime 4 is still underway, although Nintendo lists the launch date as TBA. 

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  