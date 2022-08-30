New PS5 weighs less and might make it easier to buy one

By published

As light as a feather (not really)

PS5 user experience isn't great — Here's how it could be fixed
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

PlayStation is no stranger to launching new console models every once in a while, and the PS5 is no different with its most recent rendition promising a slightly lighter package overall. This makes it the third model thus far, with what is currently called CFI-1200 boasting a couple of advantages over previous PS5 models.

The new Digital PS5 is now sitting at 7.5 pounds, with the previous model having weighed 7.9 pounds. This is a considerable change, especially since the very first Digital PS5 weighed around 8.6 pounds.

That number is nowhere near how much the disc-version of the PS5 weighed at first, launching at 9.9 pounds. The previous model weighed 9.3 pounds, while the latest model drops that all the way down to 8.6 pounds, making it as light as the Digital PS5 was when it first came out.

See more

When the PS5 got lighter last time, it was due to the inclusion of a smaller heatsink. We're not yet sure what the new PS5 model changes, as it won't be fully launching until September 15. However, retailers in Australia have reported that they've already got their hands on it, which is how we know its weight.

We're unsure what has changed internally to make the new PS5 lighter, but it's been rumored that a new AMD 6nm chipset will make it easier for the PS5 to get produced at a faster rate. If this is true, it probably won't change performance much, but it should push the console out with greater efficiency thanks to how new the chip is.

Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.