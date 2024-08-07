The Asus TUF Gaming A14 with AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 CPU is now available — but there's only one place you can buy it

The new Asus TUF Gaming A14 has everything you could ever want in a gaming laptop. It's portable, powerful, rugged, and handles any task you throw at it.

Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPU, it's fit for gamers, creators, and STEM majors.

You can now purchase the Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus TUF Gaming A14 with 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD for $1,799 from Antonline. This is the sole retailer of this fully loaded TUF Gaming A14 configuration.

Though there's no outright discount on this just-released laptop, it's bundled with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass (valued at $36). This subscription service lets you play new titles on day one and lets you access hundreds of high-quality games on PC, console, and the cloud.

Buy the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming A14

Asus TUF Gaming A14 RTX 4060 (2024): $1,799 @ Antonline

You can now purchase the AMD Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus TUF Gaming A14 with 32GB of RAM for $1,799 from Antonline. If you're on the hunt for a super-portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 fits the bill. Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

In our hands-on Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2024) review we were taken aback by how lightweight this thing is. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds and measuring 0.7 inches thick, it's nearly on par with an ultrabook. Gaming laptops are known to be on the heavier side, so a machine of this caliber that is so light is unheard of.

Specs-wise, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is offering has a 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display. You can expect smooth, lag-free gameplay and video playback whether you're editing videos, creating clips, or streaming content.

Powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, 32GB of RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM. You'll store all of your important files on a massive 2TB SSD. This system is more than adequate for multitasking, playing demanding games, and running heavy media editing applications Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at just under $1,800, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is a solid buy if you're shopping around for a sub-$2,000 gamer or creator laptop.