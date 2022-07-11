Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 router drops to a measly $49 at Walmart

Netgear's Nighthawk router gives your home wireless network an instant performance boost. And for a limited time, one retailer is practically giving it away.

One standout deal is the Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 router for just $49 (opens in new tab). Formerly $122, that's $73 off and one of the best Walmart Prime Day alternative deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router: was $122 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $73 on the Nighthawk AX3000 (RAX35), one of the best routers to buy. Boasting WiFi speeds of up to 600Mps and 4-streams, the Nighthawk AX3000 WiFi 6 router eliminates buffering due to demanding network usage.

The Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 is one of the best WiFi 6 routers to buy. It supports ultra-fast speeds 3Gbps to boost overall Wi-Fi performance. Meanwhile, the router's 4-WiFi streams increase bandwidth to combat network congestion.

As we all work, learn and game from home, multiple connected devices to our wireless network can slow down performance. This can lead to steaming and download issues on gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets. That's where the Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 router comes in. It's the best home networking device to get if you want to improve streaming, downloading, and gaming on connected devices.

If you want smooth gaming, 4K/8K video streaming and video conferencing, the Nighthawk AX3000 router is the one to get.