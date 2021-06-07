Netgear Nighthawk router hits $80 for one day only

Netgear's Nighthawk router gives your home wireless network an instant performance boost. And for a limited time, one retailer is practically giving it away.

For today only, the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 router is on sale for $79.99 from B&H (see the price at checkout). Normally, this 4-stream WiFi router costs $170, so that's $90 in savings. It's the Nighthawk AX4's lowest price ever and one of the best Prime Day-worthy deals you can get.

Netgear Nighthawk router deal

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 Router: was $170 now $80 @ B&H

Currently $90 off, the Nighthawk is one of the best routers to buy. Boasting WiFi speeds of up to 600Mps and 4-streams, the Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router eliminates buffering due to demanding network usage. View Deal

The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 is one of the best WiFi 6 routers to buy. It supports ultra-fast speeds up to 600Mps with 3Gbps to boost overall WiFi performance. Meanwhile, the router's 4-WiFi streams increase bandwidth to combat network congestion.

As we all work, learn and game from home, multiple connected devices to our wireless network can slow down performance. This can lead to steaming and download issues on gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets. That's where the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router comes in. It's the best home networking device to get if you want to improve streaming, downloading, and gaming on connected devices.

If you want to enjoy smooth gaming, 4K video streaming, and video conferencing, the Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 router is the one to get.

This deal end on June 8.