MSI GS66 Stealth now $1,100 in epic RTX 2060 gaming laptop deal

The MSI GS66 Stealth is an excellent gaming laptop with strong overall performance. If you're looking for a gamer-centric laptop to add to your arsenal, you might find interest in this deal.

For a limited time, you can get the MSI GS66 Stealth with RTX 2060 GPU for $1,099.99 at Best Buy. Normally, this gaming laptop retails for $1,500, so that's $400 off its normal price. That's an incredible saving and one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get.

This machine sports a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU,16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics. It also includes 1-month of Xbox Game Pass. View Deal

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics. As a bonus, it includes 1-month of Xbox Game Pass for PC gaming .

In our MSI GS66 Stealth review , we loved its lightweight, gorgeous design, powerful graphics, overall performance. For a gaming laptop, its battery life was impressive, enduring 6 hours and 36 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test . We gave the MSI GS66 Stealth an overall rating of 4.5 out 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the laptop’s Core i7-10750H processor performed well. It didn't flinch while streaming Seis Manos on Netflix with 30 additional Google Chrome tabs, some of which were running Twitch , Tweetdeck and YouTube . In our lab on Geekbench 4.3's overall performance , it notched a score of 25,304. It beat the Razer Blade (Core i7-9750H 22,186), Acer Predator Triton (Core i7-8750H, 20,990) and Asus Zephyrus (Core i7-9750H, 19,639).

When it comes to design, the GS66 Stealth lives up to its name. It sports an elegant Core Black aluminum chassis and a redesigned toned-down dragon emblem. The laptop's sandblasted metal keeps fingerprints away and feels smooth to the touch. The GS66 Stealth's built-in HD webcam with microphone makes it easy to stream on Twitch, video call friends and family or video conference with colleagues.

Weighing in at 4.6 pounds, the 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7-inch Stealth is lighter than its competitors. It weighs less than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches), Razer Blade 15 (OLED) (4.9 pounds, 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches), Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

At $400 off, the MSI G66 Stealth is an incredible value for the price.