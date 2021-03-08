Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 may sport an AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU — here's when it'll be released

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is reportedly fast approaching and we can't wait to test it once it arrives in our labs. As we mentioned last month, rumors are flying about the Redmond-based tech giant's plans to power the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD chips.

Now we have more juicy gossip about the Surface Laptop 4, including its release-date window, specs, design and more.

The AMD-packed Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will reportedly sport an Ryzen 4000-series CPU

According to a WinFuture report, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will include an AMD model and an Intel variant. The AMD configurations will include chips from the highly praised Ryzen 4000 mobile series lineup, including the Ryzen 5 4680U CPU and the Ryzen 7 4980U CPU. Keep in mind that these aren't AMD's latest offerings (the Ryzen 5000-series processors that were announced at CES 2021).

However, if you're eyeing the Intel-packed Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, you'll be happy to know that they will feature the latest processors from the company's Tiger Lake series, including the Core i5-1145G7 CPU and the Core i7-1185G7 CPU.

The maximum amount of RAM you can get is 32GB, but this is only for the Intel model. For the AMD configuration, you can't get more than 16GB of RAM. In the same vein, if you want 1TB of storage, you'll have to opt for the Intel variant. The AMD-packed Surface Laptop 4 maxes out at 512GB of storage.

Aside from the CPUs, there aren't many glaring differences between the next-gen model and the Surface Laptop 3, according to WinFuture. Similar to the previous-gen laptop, the Surface Laptop 4 will offer configurations with 13.5-inch and 15-inch displays. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 will feature a 2256 x 1504 resolution while the 15-inch will sport a 2496 x 1664 resolution. All models will have a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Don't expect a major chassis overhaul either. WinFuture claims that there will be little to no changes to the Surface Laptop 4 design, which is typical of Microsoft's update style. Microsoft prefers to play it safe when it comes to the Surface aesthetic.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is rumored to be released sometime in April.