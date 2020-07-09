Microsoft fixes infuriating Chrome issue on Windows 10

Microsoft has taken it upon themselves to fix a pressing issue with Google Chrome where notifications would stack upon one another.

This problem would most often occur when the user had audible notifications activated. When a notification would ping through your Chrome browser, it would simultaneously appear on Windows 10, effectively doubling the prompt for no reason.

Furthermore, if you tried to click on the notification that popped up first, it wouldn't register properly.

This problem has been now solved as of June 25 as Windows will recognize the duplicated notifications and prevent the Windows 10 Action Center from deciding that the Chrome notification is not the priority. Essentially, this update allows for the Chrome notification to take priority.

Chromium is an open-source project provided by Google that allows talented coders to work on debugging and improving Chrome on their own. It essentially puts Chrome's source code out in the open for anyone who wants to tinker.