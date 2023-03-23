Meet your new workstation powerhouses — Dell Precision 5480 & 5680

Professional creators will be happy to hear that new beasty workstations are making their way out to the public, introducing the Dell Precision 5480 & 5680.

The Dell Precision 5480 & 5680 are set to launch April 20, 2023 and May 18, 2023, respectively. Unfortunately, we don't have a starting price for either product, but we imagine that it'll cost you a pretty penny, or several.

Dell Precision 5480 & 5680: What we know

The Dell Precision 5480 & 5680 share their biggest difference in size, as the former is a 14-inch workstation and the latter is a 16-inch workstation.

Both laptops can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H vPro CPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 4TB SSD. The 5480 can be outfitted with up to an Nvidia RTX 3000 Ada Gen GPU, whereas the 5680 gets the option of a 5000 Ada Gen GPU.

The Dell Precision 5480 offers two displays: a 14-inch, non-touch 1200p or touch 1600p panel. Meanwhile, the Dell Precision 5680 offers a 16-inch, non-touch 1080p or touch OLED 2400p screen.

The Dell Precision 5480 comes in at 12.2 x 8.3 x 0.3~0.7 inches and 3.3 pounds. It's outfitted with four Thunderbolt 4 slots, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, a SmartCard Reader, and a lock slot. Meanwhile, the 5680 measures up at 13.6 x 9 x 0.3~0.5 inches and 4.5 pounds. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, an SD card slot, a lock slot, and an HDMI port.

In terms of battery, the 14-inch model comes with one option: a 72Whr battery. The 16-inch model gives you a choice of either a 66Whr or 99.5Whr battery. The latter is one of the biggest batteries you can get in a laptop.

Outlook

The Dell Precision 5480 & 5680 are a pair of powerhouse workstations that are ready to tear up anything you're going to throw at them. But are they remotely worth their price? We'll have to have actual price points and test results to determine that. So stay tuned for our full reviews of the Dell Precision 5480 & 5680 later this year.