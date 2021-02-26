MacBooks, iPhones get reparability ratings — how fragile is the iPhone 12?

Apple — in response to a new French law that requires tech companies to unveil how repairable their products are — revealed ratings on how well its MacBooks and iPhones can recover after a mishap (via CNET).

The scores, spotted by Mac Generation, are only featured on Apple's French official website. They're based on a scale of one to 10 (one signifies low reparability).

Apple's reparability scores for MacBooks, iPhones

France passed a new law in January that requires makers of electronic devices (e.g. smartphones, laptops, tablets, washing machines, tablets, electric lawn mowers.) to disclose the reparability scores of their products. The reparability score is based on a range of criteria, including how easy it is to take the product apart and the availability of spare components.

Why is France so gung-ho on forcing companies to reveal their reparability indices? Well, legislators want to thwart planned obsolescence, which involves intentionally creating products with a limited lifespan to prompt customers to frequently replace and upgrade their systems. France legislators argue that empowering customers with knowledge about products' reparability will help minimize the country's waste as residents dodge products with short longevity.

That being said, Apple has swiftly complied with the French law and its reparability scores are already listed on the company's French website. From the highest to lowest ratings, here are the iPhone scores:

The iPhone 7: 6.7

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus: 6.6

The iPhone SE 2: 6.2

The iPhone 12 line (mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max): 6

The iPhone XS: 4.7

The iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro: 4.6

The iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro Max: 4.5

From highest to lowest, here are some of the MacBook scores:

If you can read un peu de Français, take a look at Apple's reparability indexes here. France won't be fining companies for failing to comply with the new law until next year, but aside from Apple, companies such as Samsung, Nokia and Xiaomi have already released scores for their products.