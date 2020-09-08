MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard deal takes $200 off

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for students and power users alike. Although its price tag leans toward the heavy side, this deal takes a couple of Benjamins off Apple's high-end stylish notebook.

Currently, Amazon has the 1TB model 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,799. That's $200 off the laptop's $1,999 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular configuration. B&H mirrors this deal.

In fact, it's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ B&H

This MacBook Pro on sale packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz 10th-gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU and a 1TB solid state drive.View Deal

Over its predecessor, the 2020 MacBook Pro offers double the storage great performance. The MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz 10th-gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU and a 1TB SSD.

As we note in our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we found its elegant design, excellent SSD speeds and new Magic keyboard impressive. We also liked its solid performance and gave the MacBook Pro an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Weighing in at 3.1 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6-inches in, the 2020 MacBook Pro is heavier than its competitors. Both the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) are a significantly lighter.

In terms of design, the 2020 MacBook Pro looks identical to the 2019 model. It features an all-aluminum build that retains the elegant, familiar appeal of MacBook laptops.

Apple fans will be stoked to know that the latest MacBook Pro sports a reliable Magic Keyboard in lieu of the troublesome Butterfly keyboard on last year's model. And for your connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro is equipped with just Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headset jack.

In our lab, the MacBook Pro's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chip scored 4,399 on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. It beat the 4,171 premium laptop average as well as the HP Spectre's Core i7-1065G7 CPU's score (4,074).

Finally, in our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the MacBook Pro lasted 10 hours and 21 minutes. That’s longer than the 9:05 premium laptop average.

We have a feeling this MacBook Pro deal won't last too long, so we recommend you grab it asap.

Also on sale:

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (i5): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ B&H

The base model MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has a 13-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Touch ID. For a limited time, you can save $200 on Apple's most powerful laptop. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ B&H

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Save $100 on this powerful Apple laptop.View Deal