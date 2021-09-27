MacBook Pro M1 returns to $1,149 deal price on Amazon

The MacBook Pro M1 is Apple's most powerful and fastest laptop yet. This week, the MacBook Pro M1 returns to a stellar deal price on Amazon.

Currently, the retail giant offers the 256GB model Apple MacBook Pro M1 for $1,149. That's $150 off its $1,299 list price and of the best laptop deals we've seen this year. If you want more storage, you can get the 512GB model MacBook Pro M1 for $1,349 ($150 off).

For a limited time, save $150 on Apple's best MacBook Pro yet. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, this MacBook packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops out there. If you require more storage, the MacBook Pro M1 with 512GB SSD is on sale for $1,349 ($150 off)

Apple's MacBook Pro with M1 processor is the ideal laptop for power users. The base model has a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 8-core GPU. For your storage needs, there's a speedy 256GB SSD on board.

In our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we praise its fantastic overall and gaming performance and lightning-fast SSD. It lasted16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test which we found pretty impressive. We gave the MacBook Pro M1 a rating of 5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its overall and gaming performance.

During real-world tests, the MacBook Pro M1 scoffed at the heavy workloads we tossed its way. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch — the MacBook Pro M1 didn't lag.

Design-wise, the MacBook Pro M1 retains the same iconic aluminum chassis with Space Gray finish and glossy Apple logo lineage. At 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Pro is on par with its rivals.

It's slightly heavier than competitors like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support and a headphone jack.

Amazon didn't put an expiration on this deal, so don't hesitate too long to grab it while you still can.