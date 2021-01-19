MacBook Pro M1 gets $100 price cut in epic Apple deal

The MacBook Pro M1 is Apple's most powerful laptop to date. And for a limited time, you can snag the power user friendly 13-inch MacBook Pro for its lowest price ever.

Currently, Amazon has the 512GB model MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip on sale for $1,399. That's $100 off its $1,499 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration laptop. This is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen this year so far.

MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Right now, you can save $100 on the latest MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip at Amazon. Besides an M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 512GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.View Deal

Apple's latest MacBook Pro M1 has everything you could ever want in a laptop — speed, power, and long battery life. Ideal for power users, the MacBook Pro M1 is the best laptop for photo and video editing.

The MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU, and 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we loved its lightning-fast SSD and comfortable Magic Keyboard. We were also floored by its long-lasting battery which endured 16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. Overall, we gave the MacBook Pro M1 a 5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its stellar overall and gaming performance.

During real world testing, the MacBook Pro M1 took everything we threw its way without wavering. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch, the MacBook Pro M1 didn't slow down.

Iconic in design, the MacBook Pro M1 retains the same aluminum chassis with Space Gray finish, and glossy Apple logo lineage. With a weight of 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the MacBook Pro 1 is slightly heavier than contenders like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). For your day-to-day connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support, and a headphone jack.

As with all MacBook deals, this one will be gone before you know it so be sure to grab one while you still can.