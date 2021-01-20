MacBook Pro 13-inch gets warranty extension for display issues

Is the display on your old MacBook Pro on the fritz? Don't worry, you might qualify for Apple's free repair program. Apple quietly extended the program to cover 13-inch MacBook Pro models with backlighting issues for five years after the first unit was sold (via 9to5Mac).

Previously, Apple covered eligible models for four years after the first device of a certain model was sold, so you now have an extra year of coverage. Affected models are those sold between October 2016 and February 2018. With the extra year of coverage Apple has added, even the earliest models remain eligible for free repairs.

"The program covers eligible MacBook Pro models for 5 years after the first retail sale of the unit or 3 years from the start date of this program, whichever is longer," it states on Apple's website.

This display problem is one you'll want to get fixed immediately. Apple says some units will exhibit some troubling behavior, like there being vertical bright areas on the bottom of the screen or the backlighting not working altogether.

To determine whether your laptop falls within the repair program, you'll need to pull up the specific model number. You can do so by entering the Apple menu and selecting "About this Mac." The backlight issue was found only on the 2016 MacBook Pro (13-inch) with two or four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Once you've determined that your machine qualifies for the free repair, you can submit a request on Apple's support website. If you already got your screen repaired with your own hard-earned money, you can contact Apple for a refund.

