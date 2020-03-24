MacBook Air for $320 off is an excellent work from home deal

The latest 13-inch MacBook Air is now available for purchase from Apple. However, you can save up to $580 dollars by investing in a good-as-new 2019 refurbished MacBook instead.
Apple reconditions its laptops to look and function like new with genuine Apple replacement parts (if needed). Your MacBook refurb even arrives in a crisp, brand new box with all the accessories and cables.
For peace of mind, Apple backs its refurbished MacBooks with a one-year Apple warranty. And since we're just one more sleep away from the release of the new MacBook Air 2020, refurbished 2019 models are on super-sale.
Right now, you can get a refurbished MacBook Air for just $779 direct from Apple. This refurbished unit would normally set you back $919, so you're looking at $140 in savings. And, as a reminder, a brand new 2019 MacBook Air retails for $1,099, so you're actually saving $320 in total.
It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this refurb and it undercuts Amazon's current price. This is one of the best refurbished laptop deals you can get right now.
- Shop refurbished MacBook Air from $799 @ Apple
- Shop Refurbished MacBook Pro from $1,099 @ Apple
MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $919 now $779 @ Apple
Although it's been replaced by the 2020 MacBook Air, the 2019 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops you can buy. The base model packs a 13-inch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. View Deal
The MacBook Air is one of the best all-around laptops for students and everyday users. It packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage.
In our Apple MacBook Air (2019) review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong audio. While it only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports onboard, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.
At 2.8 pounds, the 13-inch MacBook Air is similar in weight to the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). It's also slightly lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).
When it comes to performance, the MacBook Air's CPU could use a bit more kick. It has a Y-Series Intel Core i5-8210Y CPU which is great for light/everyday work, but power users may need more horsepower.
As for ports, the MacBook Air has two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the left side, one of which is for charging the notebook. It also has a built-in headphone jack so you can listen to music or podcasts using a wired pair of headphones.
Want to save on a MacBook Pro instead? Apple also offers the 13-inch refurbished MacBook Pro for $1,099 ($200 off).
MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Apple
Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This Apple refurbished model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB.
View Deal
MacBook Pro 15" (256GB): was $2,349 now $1,829 @ Apple
If you need a larger screen and more power, the MacBook Pro packs a 15.4-inch display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Apple is taking $520 off this refurbished MacBook Pro. View Deal
MacBook Pro 16" (512GB): was $2,399 now $2,039 @ Apple
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's biggest notebook. It features a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This refurbished MacBook Pro is now $360 off. View Deal