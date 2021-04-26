Mac mini M1 with 512GB SSD falls to record low price of $800

The Apple Mac mini M1 is on par with the MacBook Pro M1 when it comes to performance. And for a limited time, Apple's mighty compact PC is at its best price yet.

Right now, the 512GB model Mac mini M1 on sale for $799.99 at Amazon. Usually, this model retails for $899 so that's $99 in savings. This is the Mac mini M1's lowest price ever and one of the best Apple deals we've seen this month.

Mac mini M1 deal

The 2020 Mac mini M1 is three times faster than its predecessor. The Mac mini in this deal packs an Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

In our Apple Mac mini M1 review, we praise its outstanding performance, great value, and Wi-Fi 6 support. We gave the energy-efficient Mac mini M1 a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the Mac mini M1 never slowed down whether it was juggling between dozens of Chrome tabs or editing 4K videos. Even when our reviewer edited a five-minute-long 4K clip with Adobe Premiere Pro while streaming three Ultra HD YouTube videos in the background, the Mac mini kept its cool. Web pages on Google Chrome and Safari loaded instantly without hogging up memory.

In our lab, the Mac mini scored 1,706 points on the Geekbench 5 single-core performance tests. It beat the 2018 Mac mini, MacBook Pro M1 (1,695), and mopped the floor with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core-i7 iMac (1,249). And in multi-core tests, the M1 Mac mini outperformed the 16-inch MacBook Pro (8-core Intel Core i9 CPU).

Port-wise, the Mac mini M1 supplies you with two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to pair it with Bluetooth-enabled accessories like a mouse, keyboard or headphones.

If you're looking for a powerful workhorse machine, the Mac mini M1 is a solid value — especially at this price.