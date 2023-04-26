M3 MacBooks could be more expensive than predicted — here’s why the iPhone 15 is to blame (report)

A recent report from EE Times seems to corroborate word online about Apple supplier TSMC’s struggles with meeting demand over production of the latest 3nm A17 Bionic chips. The chips, bound for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, face an uphill battle to meet desired specs and demand ahead of an expected September launch thanks to the rising cost of production and a slow increase in yields.



TSMC’s issues are also likely to have a knock-on effect on the manufacturing of Apple’s new M3 chip, which it will also produce — that could result in similar performance issues or a price hike on M3 devices to offset the increased manufacturing costs.

TSMC's tech troubles

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is one of two manufacturers currently capable of producing the 3nm spec chips, the other being Samsung. With such a small pool of available manufacturers, TSMC is reportedly feeling the strain due to a higher level of demand than expected and ‘tool and yield’ issues slowing the ramping up of production.



A senior analyst of Arte Research reportedly believes TSMC’s 3nm yields for A17 and M3 processors are “at around 55%.” Meaning that just under half of all manufactured 3nm chips are below standard or defective. While this sounds bad, it’s actually fairly normal — with yields increasing as the manufacturing process becomes more efficient over time.



However, that process has been hampered with TSMC having to delay both the introduction and ramp-up of its 3nm node due to the high cost of required tools in order to refine production. TSMC CEO C.C. Wei believes that 3nm will become fully utilized in 2023, though he also admitted that “customers’ demand for N3 [TSMC’s terminology for 3nm] exceeds our ability to supply.”

The increase in production costs and time to manufacture could severely impact the availability of Apple’s latest chips — and potentially be the reason we “probably” won’t see the M3 make its appearance this year at Apple’s WWDC in June.



In contrast, TSMC reportedly began to sample Apple’s 5nm A14 Bionic processors in October 2019 and announced an average yield of ~80% by December of that year — giving the manufacturer plenty of time ahead of the release of the iPad Air and iPhone 12 devices that would ship in 2020.



The slow utilization of TSMC’s 3nm production could be due, in part, to the foundry’s FinFET transistors nearing their limitations — making the 3nm (and future 2nm) a more time and money-consuming venture.

