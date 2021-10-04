M1X MacBook Pro likely to launch this October — Apple may surprise with Mac mini redesign

After months of anticipation, Apple's long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive in the next month, with the likely reveal date set to land sometime in October. However, Apple may have another mini surprise up its sleeves.



Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro models with the updated M1X Apple Silicon may be announced a lot sooner than fans think, seeing as last year's MacBook event landed in November. This year, however, Apple is expected to be going back to its usual "major new Mac introductions in October."

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), the M1X chip found in the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will come in two variations, with both including 10 CPU cores and either coming with 16 or 32 graphics cores.



We may also know a thing or two about the new models' displays. As previously reported, two new display resolutions that don't match any other panel on previous MacBook models were found in a recent macOS Monterey release, including a "3456 x 2234 Retina" display and a "3024 x 1964 Retina" display.



Reports and leaks have suggested the next set of M1X MacBook Pro models have been tipped to arrive before 2021 for a while now, with Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo placing the release date as sometime in the third quarter of 2021. However, MacBook Pros may not be the only Apple device coming with the M1X chip.

(Image credit: Apple)

Gurman also mentions a "higher-end" redesigned Mac mini with an M1X chip, stating it's likely to show up at some point. As previously reported in August, the M1X Mac mini was rumored to launch in "the next several months," and there's reason to believe it will arrive in October with the MacBook Pro models.



The upcoming Mac mini is also rumored to have more ports, as the mini desktop computer may become the new home of Mac power users who prefer a desktop over a laptop.



Of course, it's best to take these rumors with a grain of salt. While we wait for the next generation of MacBook Pro models and a potential Mac mini, check out our thoughts on Apple's latest releases, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.