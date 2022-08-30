Logitech G Gaming handheld leaks show a Switch-like cloud gaming machine — but we have some concerns

Remember that mystery gaming handheld that Logitech is partnering with Tencent to make ? Well, images of it may have just been revealed thanks to notorious leaker Evan Blass.

I say “may,” but Logitech has been quick to file a DMCA takedown request and remove the images, which basically confirms this is what the hardware will look like and, well, we have some thoughts and questions.

Nuthin’ but a “G” thang

On the face of it, this looks like quite a comfortable, ergonomically sound handheld, with asymmetrical analog sticks, the Xbox face button layout, and plenty of depth on the hand grips.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

What’s most interesting, though, is the on-screen detail. The addition of Google Play store confirms this will run on some form of Android, which has been skinned heavily with a UI that looks very much like what you get on the Nintendo Switch.

In the menu, you see the Play store, Chrome, and YouTube, alongside the Xbox and Nvidia logos. These aren’t surprising, but what is that Steam logo doing there? It seems likely that Steam Link will also get a direct integration here, too.

Will we see PlayStation Cloud gaming ? Outside of downloading the app yourself, I think anything more closely tied to the system seems unlikely, but who knows? Sony and Microsoft have played together well in the past.

We don’t have any information about specs or that display, but you’d hope there won’t be any skimping on internals, given that this will have to contend with playing some rather processor-intensive Android games like Call of Duty Mobile.

This does lead to one concern in thermal management. I can't see a single vent on here for keeping those internals cool under stress. Even for cloud gaming, phones get hot fast, so this needs to be addressed.

Two no doubt companies going crazy

All in all, there’s plenty to be hyped about here. A Switch-esque gaming system with a nice-looking UI and support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Now, the only real question left is price. You see, the market for controller attachments for smartphones has exploded with the likes of Backbone One (even resulting in a PlayStation edition ), the GameSir X2 , and one I can’t talk about just yet.

That puts Logitech and Tencent in a difficult position with this Android handheld, as it needs to view these as its competition and price accordingly. The ball is in their court, but so far, I’m pretty excited to get my hands on it!