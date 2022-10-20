Resident Evil Showcase: Resident Evil 4 gameplay, Resident Evil Village: Winters Expansion and more

Refresh

We're now seeing an expertly cut-together trailer showcasing a mix between gameplay, cinematics, and iconic shots from our favorite parts of the game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is being given a new trailer. We're seeing first hand footage of Leon facing off against the nightmares of this iconic village; we even saw a glimpse of the iconic boat sequence.

We're currently being shown spliced together bits of gameplay, mostly made up of Leon walking through the village, opening doors, and looking around the environments.

Leon comes across a deceased police officer in a destroyed basement, and we saw Leon pull out his gun shooting at a terrifying zombie with his head completely snapped. At some point, he crouches to sneak past him, escalating the house to find a moment of freedom.

At some point we also see Leon contact an informant back at base before a series of infected monsters run towards Leon and cause him to jump through the window. At this point, we get a glimpse of the very opening of the game, where Leon has to run through that opening section of the village next to the burning bonfire.

We also see the iconic chainsaw man chase Leon throughout the village. The gameplay demonstration ends with Leon deflecting a chainsaw with his pistol. Classic Leon.

We also see the classic inventory from Resident Evil 4 brought back. And of course, the Merchant is back. Why would they ever get rid of him?

Resident Evil 4 will be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. The PS4 version can be upgraded to the PS5 version at no additional cost. The game will feature a deluxe edition with a treasure map, costumes, weapons and more. The Collector's Edition comes with a series of physical goodies, with pre-orders beginning today.