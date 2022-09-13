Nintendo Direct September: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Bayonetta 3, Pikmin 4 and more

Refresh

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel is officially titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and is launching May 12, 2023. Not much was shown in the trailer itself outside of Link jumping off of a floating platform, climbing trees, and soaring through the sky.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is coming to Nintendo Switch. It's a cutesy, stylized 2D side-scrolling platformer. It features a new mecha-suit that allows Kirby to shoot at enemies from far away. It'll also be adding some new mini-games, seemingly Mario Party-style. It's available February 24 next year.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch. It's a classic JRPG where players must descend the tower of salvation to save the world. It's coming Early 2023.

Another bombardment of new games coming to Nintendo Switch was revealed, including Sifu coming today (the martial-arts action brawler). Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion featuring the story of what happened before the events of the original Final Fantasy VII, launches on Switch December 13. Radiant Silvergun, a classic bullet hook shooter was revealed to be coming to Nintendo Switch (it's coming later today). A rogue-lite game set in the Endless universe where players battle in the top down perspective against tons of monsters. It's titled Endless Dungeon and it comes to Switch next year.

Resident Evil: Village is coming to Nintendo Switch through the cloud. It's launching on October 28. The Winter Expansion comes to the game December 2. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil VII and Resident Evil 3 are also coming to the cloud for Nintendo Switch later this year.

A new game from the creator of Danganronpa was revealed, showcasing the mix between detective world, city-exploration, choice making, and a strange sort of battle-system. Master Detective Archives: Raincode is the title and it's coming Spring 2023.

Bayonetta 3 was given a trailer, showcasing the titular character's battle against man-made monstrosities called Homunculi. We saw a bunch of gameplay and were shown a brief snippet of story moments, it's launching October 28. Pre-orders are available now, and a new gameplay trailer will be launching on the Nintendo channel later today.

Harvestella, another farming simulator with RPG elements, was revealed at the show. We see a bunch of battle scenes, narrative moments, and exploration. The demo will be up on Nintendo Switch later today, and it's launching November 4.

The latest Just Dance received a brief trailer at the show. Just Dance 2023 Edition is set to feature live-service elements, where the game will be updated throughout its life and will feature a more application-like user interface.

Pikmin 4 was officially revealed, giving us a brief but cute cinematic trailer showcasing a garden. It launches 2023. It won't be receiving gameplay today, but we did get a screenshot of how it would look on the ground.

Pikmin Bloom is a smartphone game where players can engage in the outside world while walking to plant flowers and encounters Pikmin. It's a Niantic game in the vein of Pokemon Go, so the idea is somewhat similar. It features an AR photo-feature and allows players to feed the little fellas. We're really hoping Nintendo reveals an actual new Pikmin game, though.

Nintendo Switch Sports will be receiving a new free update adding golf, with 21 levels from the Nintendo Wii version being added. Up to eight players can play online, and it's coming this holiday.

Mario Kart 8 is getting its next update soon, featuring Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour) and Peach Gardens (Mario Kart DS). We weren't shown much else, but it will be coming this holiday.

Atelier Ryza 3: The Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is a JRPG featuring stylish turn-based combat and a gorgeous fantasy world to explore. It's coming February 24, 2023.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is getting a second update, offering Pauline from Super Mario Odyssey and Diddy Kong. It'll be available sometime this month.

Another batch of upcoming Nintendo Switch games were revealed, including Various Daylife (a fantasy management game coming later today), Factorio (a popular management sim being ported on October 28), Ib (a 2d exploration game with very creepy vibes, launching Spring 2023).

Pilot Wings 64, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online over the course of the next year. Goldeneye is also coming soon, with online play available, to Nintendo 64 online.

Rune Factory 3 Special is coming to Nintendo Switch, where players can fish, care for monsters, turn to monsters, and battle monsters. It launches on Nintendo Switch next year, with a new Rune Factory series in development.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope received a quick trailer showcasing how players could explore the world through hidden paths and side-quests. Up to 30 Sparks offer unique powers and skills to shift the tide of battle. The game launches on Nintendo Switch October 20.

A new Theatrhythm is coming to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the series. It's called Theatrhythm Final Bar Line and comes February 16 next year. Players can play locally or online, and the game will come with music from Nier, Octopath Traveler, and more. There's currently over 3,000 songs available in the game.

Fae Farm, another farming and life-management simulator/rpg was revealed. It seems to feature a combat system, exploration, house customization, and shifting seasons. It launches exclusively on the Switch in Spring 2023.

Octopath Traveler II was revealed, the sequel to the critically acclaimed pixelized RPG. We got a brief look at all the characters coming to the game and snippets of their story. As always, Octopath's art style is gorgeous and the environments are wonderfully detailed. It launches February 24 next year.

Splatoon 3 received a confirmation of its first splat-fest, which will be live between 9/23 5pm to 9/25 5pm. Additionally, more free updates are planned for the game in the future.

A farming management sim game is coming to Nintendo Switch, which players can fall in love, grow old, have children, raise animals, and grow vegetables. It's called Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life and comes Summer 2023.

Both Front Mission games coming to Nintendo Switch, with a remake of the third are being remade for the Nintendo Switch.

A number of games coming to Nintendo Switch were shown off in quick succession. These include, Spongebob: The Cosmic Shake, Fist of the North Star (March 2023), Oddballers (a ridiculous six-player party game coming early next year), and Tunic (the critically acclaimed isometric adventure puzzler coming September 27).

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is getting a new mechanical hero named Ino through its second wave of the expansion pass. It'll also receive new boss fights and outfits.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a classic game in the franchise launched for the Wii in Japan, now coming to Switch for the first time next year (and for the first time in the west).

It Takes Two is coming to Nintendo Switch is a shockingly blurry port. Not even the trailer could make it look like it'd run good on Switch. It launches November 4.

The Nintendo Direct opened with a first look at a new Fire Emblem game titled Fire Emblem Engage. It seems to be a new entry in the mainline series, featuring the franchise's classic strategic combat. We received a brief cinematic trailer explaining the backstory of the world before being thrown into a gameplay demonstration, showing us exploration, story cutscenes, top-down strategic combat, and one-versus-one battles. Fire Emblem Engage launches January 20.

The Nintendo Direct is starting now! Be sure to tune in on YouTube to catch the show. If you can't make it, keep up with our updates to get the latest news.