Live
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: Huge savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories
Live coverage of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals available right now!
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are well and truly here — giving you huge savings on consoles (including the Switch OLED) and all the best games. Our live blog is covering all of these big discounts in both the US and UK, so keep this page bookmarked if you’re looking for a bargain.
The key rule about Nintendo Switch deals is that you’ll never find just the console on sale. It’s all about the bundles, which can save you a ton of money while giving you everything you need to get started. That includes $40 off a huge Switch + Splatoon 3 bundle (opens in new tab), a whopping £77 off the console with Mario Kart 8 and three months of Switch online (opens in new tab), and more.
Follow our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog all month long to ensure you don't miss any of the Black Friday deals as they pop up through Black Friday and beyond.
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live right now
- Nintendo Switch OLED with Splatoon 3 and Switch Plate controller:
$439$399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports:
£341£299 @ Very (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months Nintendo Switch Online:
$359$299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months Nintendo Switch Online:
£336£259 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
- Pokemon Scarlet or Violet:
$59$49 @ Super Shop with code SBSPKMN (opens in new tab)
- Pokemon Scarlet:
£49£36 @ Currys with code SWFNDD (opens in new tab)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild:
$59$39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
When it comes to naming the best Nintendo Switch games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild (opens in new tab)easily tops the list for its freeroaming reinvention of the classic formula. Now, with $20 off, it's an essential buy for any Switch gamer.
What else could we possibly say about this masterpiece? The soundtrack is huge in scale, the visuals hold up to this day (and put a lot of games to shame in terms of inspired creativity), and the gameplay is downright dangerously addictive.
It all comes down to this open world model that just drops you in its realm and lets you go to do your thing in any order. If you want, you could go walk all the way to the final boss with your starting weapon - a wooden stick - and try your best. Though I'd advise against that!
Get $10 off Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with this secret discount code
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have just come out, and the opinions are clear — it's a great game that is let down a little by performance problems. Hopefully this 20% Black Friday discount (opens in new tab) helps absorb the blow and you can focus on being the very best like no one ever was.
Use the code SBSPKMN over on Super Shop at checkout to secure this discount, which makes it cheaper than anywhere else. And if you're in the UK, Currys is doing something similar where you can get £13 off with the coupon SWFNDD (opens in new tab).
This is the best Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal available so far
This Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is the deal you want to snag before it's gone. Currently, Dell offers a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Splatoon 3 and Switch Plate controller for $399 (opens in new tab). Valued at $439, this Switch console bundle is $40 cheaper than usual. This is the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal available right now.
Although the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is $399 (opens in new tab), this is the value since you're getting an OLED display Switch, a game, and controller with interchange-able plates.
In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we loved its gorgeous OLED, extensive game library and powerful speakers. We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. Trust me when I say this is a must buy if you don't have a Switch yet!
