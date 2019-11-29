Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops ever and 50% off for Black Friday

You may have just wrapped up your Turkey dinner, but Lenovo’s Black Friday deals are already out in force. The company is offering a 50% discount on its Thinkpad X & T series products using the code ThinkSanta.

Limited to Black Friday and only valid for 2 items per customer, this deal lets you pick up the starting 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon base model, which is normally $2089, for just $1,044.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen: was $2,089 now $1,044 Lenovo's killer enterprise laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is available for 50% off using code ThinkSanta at checkout.View Deal

In our ThinkPad X1 review , we named it the best business laptop on the market for its lightweight design, long battery life, and best in class keyboard. While this laptop is designed for enterprise, everyday consumers can also appreciate the X1 for it’s vivid display (available in both 1080p and 4K options) and durable lightweight chassis.

The newest models of the X1 pack a 10th Gen Intel CPU which offers a nice performance boost on top of Wi-Fi 6 and integrated Thunderbolt 3 support.

