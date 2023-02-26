Lenovo's latest ThinkPad X13 laptops prioritize productivity and mobility

Lenovo has revealed the next skew of the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4, giving us a first-look at its latest line-up of productivity laptops. Big changes include up-firing speakers and slimmer bezels with the option for a 5-megapixel infrared camera. There's even an OLED display option for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4, although it's not available on the Yoga model.

As far as specs go, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 has options between an Intel or AMD model. The former is built with 13 Generation Intel Core processors with Intel vPro and Intel Iris Xe graphics, while the latter has a AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU with Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics.

It can have up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The prominent display option is a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED screen at a 16:10 resolution. Other options are WUXGA Low Power IPS, WUXGA IPS Touch and WUXGA IPS.

Color options are between Deep Black and Storm Grey, while the ports selection includes two Intel Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port and one audio jack. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 weighs 2.51 pounds and measures 11.9 x 8.5 x .63 inches.

The ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 is pretty similar, but it can only be built with 13 Generation Intel Core processors with Intel vPro and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Display, RAM, storage, ports and color options are all the same, although the laptop cannot be built with an OLED screen. Its weight is 2.64 pounds and it measures 11.9 x 8.4 x .63 inches.

Both the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 are launching May 2023, with the former starting at $1,099 and latter starting at $1,379.