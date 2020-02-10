Lenovo's excellent Yoga C940 is $420 off for Presidents' Day

Lenovo's Yoga C940 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy. For a limited time, you can score one for a great price in an early Presidents' Day sales.

Lenovo has its Yoga C940 2-in-1 on sale for $1,289.99 via coupon "PRESIDENTYOGA42". Normally $1,709.99, that's $420 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Lenovo Yoga C940 15": was $1,709 now $1,289 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C940 2-in-1 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s you'll find and it's now $420 off via coupon "PRESIDENTYOGA42".

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is a refinement of last year's Yoga C930 and one of the best laptops around. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we loved its slim premium design and vivid display. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and long battery life.

Weighing in at 3 pounds, the Yoga C940 is heavier than the 13.3-inch HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds).

Performance-wise, the Yoga C940 landed a score of 18,709 on the Geekbench 4.3's overall performance test. That beats the premium laptop average of 16,314. To gauge its multitask-handling performance, we opened 20 Google Chrome — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and our machine never stuttered.

Connectivity-wise, the Yoga C940 packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic jack combo. So if you're in the market for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop, the Yoga C940 fits the bill.